Brood X cicada recipes add extra crunch to your meals. Want a taste?



Added: 12.05.2021 19:35 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Nymph chili guacamole. Cicada rhubarb pie. From savory to sweet, here are ideas for cooking up the red-eyed critters as they begin to emerge. More in www.cnet.com »