OnePlus Watch review: It sounded too good to be true, because it was



Added: 13.04.2021 18:42 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



The $159 smartwatch checks plenty of boxes when it comes to looks, battery life and features, but its health metrics are unreliable and it often loses connection with the mobile app. More in www.cnet.com »