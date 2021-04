Stimulus check status update: IRS delivery schedule, when your plus-up payment could arrive



Source: abc7chicago.com



Veterans are next in line to receive stimulus payments this week, as the IRS sends batches of checks -- including plus-up payments. Whether your check has arrived or you're waiting still, here's what to know about delivery dates, partial payments and delays. More in www.cnet.com »