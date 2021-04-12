Krispy Kreme: 22% of the US is vaccinated, but 100% can get free donuts. What to know



Dough-not wait to get your COVID-19 vaccine -- a free daily Krispy Kreme is on the line. Here's how to qualify, how long the promotion runs and what you can get. More in www.cnet.com »