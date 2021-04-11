IRS tax refund and 2020 return: How to track where they are now

How do you know if the IRS received processed your tax return yet? It could make a difference for stimulus check money as well as any tax refund you're waiting to receive. Here's when and how to track your refund after filing your 2020 tax return.