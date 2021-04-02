Got the vaccine? Get a free Krispy Kreme donut. How to get one every single day of 2021



Added: 01.04.2021 20:31 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: uk.news.yahoo.com



Would you like a doughnut with that COVID-19 shot? Here's how to qualify, how long the promotion runs, what you can get and how you can get free goodies even if you didn't get a vaccine shot. More in www.cnet.com »