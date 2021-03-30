2021 Aprilia Tuono 660 first ride review: Less power, same fun - Roadshow



Added: 30.03.2021 8:01 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.actumoto.ch



The Tuono 660 is meant to be a more accessible way for buyers to get the Tuono experience and on that, it delivers. More in www.cnet.com »