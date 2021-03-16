Snag the once-top-of-the-line Roomba 980 for just $232, its lowest price ever



Added: 15.03.2021 22:21 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cnet.com



This older iRobot model features Wi-Fi, a mobile app and Alexa but is now priced like a budget robo-vacuum. More in www.cnet.com »