Stimulus check calculator: How much of the $1,400 could you get this weekend?



Added: 14.03.2021 11:18 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cbsnews.com



The third stimulus check is coming soon, but eligibility rules have changed. Let our calculator crunch the numbers for you so you know how much of that $1,400 to expect. More in www.cnet.com »