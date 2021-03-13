Stimulus check calculator: Find out if you'll be getting $1,400 this weekend



The third stimulus check is coming soon, but eligibility rules have changed. Let our calculator crunch the numbers for you so you know how much of that $1,400 to expect. More in www.cnet.com »