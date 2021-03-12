Disneyland Paris to remain closed through April: The latest on Disney's global theme parks

Shanghai Disneyland, Tokyo Disney, Disney World and Hong Kong Disneyland are now open, while Disneyland is expected to reopen in late April and Disneyland Paris remains closed indefinitely. Here's the latest news on Disney's theme parks worldwide.