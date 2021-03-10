Best Apple AirPods deals right now: AirPods Pro for $190, AirPods with wired charging case for $120

Can't afford the $549 AirPods Max? The AirPods Pro are just $190 right now, and the standard AirPods with a wired charging case are $120.