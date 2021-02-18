When will your $1,400 stimulus check arrive? These 2 timelines make sense



Added: 18.02.2021 16:03 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



We've read through sections of the proposed stimulus bill and have pinpointed two potential timelines for a third stimulus payment. Here are the possible dates when a check could be approved and then processed by the IRS. More in www.cnet.com »