You'll need to letter to claim missing stimulus money on taxes. Why you need it, what to do if you lost it

Added: 18.02.2021 8:00 | 13 views | 0 comments

If you got a stimulus payment, you should've received an IRS notice in the mail confirming it. If you're missing money, you'll need that notice to claim it. Here's what to do if you can't find the letter, or if you threw it away.