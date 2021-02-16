Nonfilers, you might have to file taxes this year to get missing stimulus money. What to know

If you don't usually file taxes because you're part of the SSI or SSDI programs, you've retired or you don't meet the IRS' income threshold, you may need to file regardless if you need to claim missing stimulus money. But don't wait until April 15.