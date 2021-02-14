To claim stimulus money on taxes, this letter is key. Why it's needed, what to do if you lost it

You should've received a notice in the mail from the IRS confirming your stimulus payment. If you're missing money, you'll need that notice to claim it. Here's what to do if you can't find the letter, or if you threw it away.