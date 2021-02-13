We have a clear idea now when your $1,400 stimulus check could arrive: 2 timelines



Added: 13.02.2021 10:00 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.trendzified.net



After a week spent chiseling away at the proposed stimulus bill, we can narrow down a time frame for a third stimulus payment. Here are two possible dates a check could be approved, and when the first payment might start to arrive. More in www.cnet.com »