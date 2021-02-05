Are you eligible for your own stimulus check? How the rules could change with a third payment



For the first two checks, whether the IRS counted you as a dependent or an adult determined if you got your own stimulus check, contributed to your family's payment or got nothing at all. But more people may be eligible with a potential third check. More in www.cnet.com »