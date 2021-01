Trump impeachment: Feb. 9 trial still on despite failed GOP attempt to thwart it. What to know

Knocking back a vote led by Sen. Rand Paul on whether the trial is "unconstitutional," the Senate will reconvene in February for former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Here's what's happening, what's at stake and what could take place during the trial.