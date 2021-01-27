Give yourself 1,500 amps of jump-start peace of mind for $50 - Roadshow



This combination jump-starter and power bank is beefy enough to start a car with an 8-liter engine and has dual outputs for charging your portable gadgets. More in www.cnet.com »