Best Apple AirPods deals right now: AirPods Pro for $200, AirPods with wireless charging case for $130



Added: 26.01.2021 15:50 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Can't afford the $549 AirPods Max? The AirPods Pro are just $200 right now, and the standard AirPods with a wireless charging case are down to $130. More in www.cnet.com »