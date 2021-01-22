New Lotus sports car coming to replace Evora, Elise and Exige, report says - Roadshow



Added: 22.01.2021 15:05 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.lotustalk.com



Here in the US, we only get the Evora, but this new car could be the end of the line for the Elise and Exige around the world, too. More in www.cnet.com »