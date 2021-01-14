2021 Kia K5 GT-Line: More than just a pretty new face - Roadshow



Added: 14.01.2021 10:00 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: uk.motor1.com



It's also got a new name and a whole new attitude, matching light and nimble performance with a (mostly) well thought-out suite of driver aid and cabin tech. More in www.cnet.com »