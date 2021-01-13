Sea shanties are taking over TikTok. Here's why



From Wellerman to Drunken Sailor, sea shanties are the new fascination of landlubber TikTokers. "It went wild. I don't really know what happened," says the guy at the center of it all. More in www.cnet.com »