Pence says he won't invoke 25th Amendment, despite House vote. What it means

Tuesday night, Vice President Mike Pence notified the Speaker Pelosi he won't invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office. The House still voted to urge Pence to remove the president's powers. Here's what you need to know.