Lenovo announced its thinnest ever 2-in-1 at CES 2021, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

Added: 12.01.2021 15:02 | 10 views | 0 comments

The PC maker also announced updates to its ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga and an all-new X12 Detachable 2-in-1.