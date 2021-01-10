25th Amendment: Could Pence still invoke the law to remove Trump from office? What we know

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others have called for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment against President Trump. Here's what to know about the amendment and what it could do.