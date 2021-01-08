Stimulus check arriving in 2 phases: Will you get your check before or after the deadline?

It's true, the IRS is delivering checks much quicker this time around -- however, a mid-month cutoff turns up the pressure. In fact, some who qualify may have to wait weeks or months for a payment. Here's what we know.