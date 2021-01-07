Wi-Fi industry launches next-gen 6E certification, and new devices are up next



Source: www.prweb.com



The Wi-Fi Alliance began certifying Wi-Fi 6E devices Thursday, paving the way for all sorts of new gadgets that can transmit in the super-wide 6GHz band. More in www.cnet.com »