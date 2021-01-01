EIP card: What it is and why the IRS could send you a debit card with your second stimulus check starting this week

The IRS has begun sending the second round of stimulus checks in the mail, and some of the payments will come on an EIP card. Here's what that is, how to find out if you're receiving one and how to use it if you do.