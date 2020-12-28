Sorry, not everyone will qualify for the second stimulus check, even if they got the first one



Source: www.glamour.com



With the next stimulus payment, most of the rules may be the same, but if the check amount doesn't increase from $600 to $2,000, some people won't be eligible anyway. Here's what's going on. More in www.cnet.com »