If Trump signs off on $600 second stimulus check, would your payment group be first or last?



Added: 23.12.2020 18:08 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.taxschedule.com



The IRS will be tasked with sending the stimulus checks by Jan. 15, 2021, but it might not be so simple if the checks are never authorized. Here's what we know so far. More in www.cnet.com »