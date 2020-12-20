Best AirPods deals right now: Get the AirPods for $110, AirPods Pro for $199



Added: 19.12.2020 22:17 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Can't afford the $549 AirPods Max? The AirPods Pro are just $199 right now, and the standard Airpods with a wired charging case are down to $110. More in www.cnet.com »