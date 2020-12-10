Bose QuietComfort Earbuds beat AirPods Pro on sound and noise canceling, but not design



Added: 10.12.2020 12:45 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.macworld.com



They sound great and have arguably the best noise canceling for true wireless, but they aren't as discrete or comfortable as the AirPods Pro -- or as good for calls. More in www.cnet.com »