Biggest Black Friday deals right now: $170 AirPods Pro at Amazon, $159 Chromebook, $100 Fitbit Charge 4 and more

Other highlights include a Tile Mate for $18, the Google Nest Hub for $50, the DJI Mavic Mini for $359 (possibly less) and AirPods for $119. Those deals and more from Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl's, Walmart and other stores.