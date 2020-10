The Insta360 One X2 made me feel like a kid again video



Insta360 just announced the next generation of its One X line of cameras: the One X2. This model adds an LCD touchscreen viewfinder and, really, most of the features found in the more expensive Insta360 One R. For the last couple of weeks, the One X2 has consistently motivated me to get out of the house, get active and see what kind of crazy footage I can capture. Honestly, it made me like a kid again.