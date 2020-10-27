Stimulus checks and child support: How both parents might get an extra $500 per child



Added: 27.10.2020 2:00 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: ktiv.com



Depending on your situation, the IRS may send unmarried parents two direct payments for the same child -- or it might not send any dependent check at all. Here's everything you need to know if you pay or receive child support. More in www.cnet.com »