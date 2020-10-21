GMC Hummer EV debuts with 1,000 horsepower and 0-60 in 3 sec for $112,595 - Roadshow

Added: 21.10.2020 1:00 | 12 views | 0 comments

The electric Hummer truck launches as a fully loaded Edition 1 model with a removable roof, super-fast charging, four-wheel steering with CrabWalk mode, standard Super Cruise tech and an insane launch-control system.