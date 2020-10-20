Evaluating the safety and effectiveness of UVC disinfection devices video



Added: 20.10.2020 18:43 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: infectioncontrol.tips



The market for UVC disinfection devices is flooded with unregulated and untested products. We spoke to a UVC expert to help you figure out which device makes the most sense for you, if any. More in www.cnet.com »