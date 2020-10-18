Stimulus check math: This is why you might get more or less than $1,200 per person



Added: 18.10.2020 19:19 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.fastcompany.com



Knowing how the IRS determines the size of your stimulus check can help you understand why you got what you did the first time around -- and predict the size of a second check, whenever it comes. More in www.cnet.com »