Best Prime Day 2020 headphone deals: Save $50 on AirPods Pro, $100 on Bose QuietComfort 35 II and more

Added: 14.10.2020 10:45 | 6 views | 0 comments

The AirPods Pro are at a low $199 and Sony's excellent new WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones are $298 with a $25 Amazon gift card thrown in.