iPhone 12: Our first Impressions of the Mini, Pro, Pro Max, 5G and new cameras

Added: 14.10.2020 11:00 | 5 views | 0 comments

The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are here. With a new design, "ceramic shield" displays, lidar and new colors, there is a lot to be excited and confused about.