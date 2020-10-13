Best Prime Day 2020 headphone deals: Save $50 on AirPods Pro, $52 on Sony Earbuds and more

Added: 13.10.2020 8:45 | 9 views | 0 comments

Prime Day is officially here. The AirPods Pro return to a low $199, Jabra's new on-ear headphones are 20% off, and a recent Sony sale returns.