Prime Day 2020 headphone deals available now: AirPods Pro drop to $199, Jabra Elite 45h for $80, Sony WF-1000XM3 for $178 and more

The AirPods Pro return to a low $199, Jabra's new on-ear headphones are 20% off, and a recent Sony sale returns. Plus, deep discounts on highly rated noise-canceling earbuds and more.