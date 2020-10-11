Best Prime Day 2020 networking deals: Buy the Eero 6 mesh router, get a free Echo Dot and free Philips Hue bulbs

The new Eero 6 mesh router supports Wi-Fi 6, and it includes a Zigbee radio that can pair Philips Hue bulbs with Alexa. This deal covers all of that.