Best early Prime Day 2020 headphone deals: AirPods Pro return to $199, Jabra Elite 45h for $80, Sony WF-1000XM3 for $178 and more

Added: 11.10.2020 20:07 | 13 views | 0 comments

The AirPods Pro return to their lowest price ever, Jabra's new on-ear headphones are 20% off, and a recent Sony sale returns. Plus, deep discounts on the highly rated WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling earbuds and the WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 Extra Bass.