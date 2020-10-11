What is an EIP card and why could you get one instead of a stimulus check?



Added: 11.10.2020 21:15 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.pbslearningmedia.org



We'll tell you what it's for, how to you use it and how you'll know if you're getting one, if and when a second stimulus check happens. More in www.cnet.com »