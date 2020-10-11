Best early Prime Day 2020 headphone deals: Jabra Elite 45h for $80, Sony WF-1000XM3 for $178 and more

Added: 10.10.2020 23:29 | 10 views | 0 comments

Jabra's new on-ear headphones are 20% off, and a recent Sony sale returns. Plus, deep discounts on the highly rated WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling earbuds and the WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 Extra Bass.