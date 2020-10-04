ï»¿Sunday, 04 October 2020
Here's how Mario Kart Live Home Circuit will work video
Jeff Bakalar got a virtual demo of Nintendo's first-ever live action Mario Kart game for the Switch and is here to explain how the entire system works, what sounds promising and what might be some of the logistical hurdles for the game in general.
