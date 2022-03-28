P&O Ferries sackings: Ferry operators face minimum wage law change



Added: 28.03.2022 2:41 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: www.tuproyectodevida.es



It is part of a bid to persuade P&O Ferries to reinstate 800 staff sacked without notice 11 days ago. More in www.bbc.co.uk »